Thousands of fans watch Game 1 of the ALDS from Target Field

Fans gather to watch Twins take on Astros in the ALDS

Fans gather to watch Twins take on Astros in the ALDS

Fans gather to watch Twins take on Astros in the ALDS

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even with the Twins in Houston, Target Field still drew tens of thousands of fans to watch the Game 1 of the ALDS together from Twins Territory.

Dawn Nelson and Steve Manoleff were a few of the fans at the watch party.

"Just being with other fans because nobody's going to come unless they're really interested in how this game turns out, and so we get to wave our hankies and cheer," said Nelson.

The Twins Organization opened up Delta Sky Club of Target Field for fans to come watch the game for free.

RELATED: Verlander holds Twins scoreless, Alvarez and Altuve power Astros to 6-4 victory in ALDS opener

"We may never get into the Delta Sky Club again, so we thought we got to experience that at least once right?" said Nelson.

Limited vendors opened up too, so fans could get their ballpark favorites, like popcorn and beer.

"I'm happy they're in the playoffs, but this games not going so well so far," said Quinton Steva, a young fan who was disappointed for the first 6 innings when the Twins couldn't get any points on the board.

Twins fans' was certainly patience was tested, but then the Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis hit back to back home runs, which ignited the crowd at Target Field.

Even though the game ended in a 4-6 loss, Twins fans still have hope.

"They finally broke through that one step that they just didn't seem to get by, so who knows, might be the year they go all the way again," said Terry Strenge.

The Twins will bring it back home to Target Field for games 3 and 4, if necessary. Both those games are already sold out, but sites are offering re-sell tickets.

Another watch party is happening at Target Field again on Sunday for a 7:03 p.m. game. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Even though the watch party is free, you still need to go online and get tickets to secure your spot.