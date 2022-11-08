Thieves steal infant's ashes from car: "We just want to get Sophie back"

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is asking for the public to be on the lookout after a box containing her daughter's ashes was stolen from her car.

Speaking on behalf of her sister Jennifer, Christine Rucci says her sister is staying with her as she waits to move into her new place.

On Thursday, she says Jennifer's car was parked on 2nd Ave South near 3rd Ave South in the Whittier neighborhood, outside her apartment. Sometime overnight, she says someone broke into Jennifer's car and stole all the moving boxes she had left to bring inside.

"They smashed the passenger side window over where I live on 2nd Avenue in the apartments over there and took all the boxes in the back," Christine said.

Christine Rucci

Inside the stolen boxes was a printer, some shoes and drill, among other items. But the only box the sisters care about is the one that held the ashes of Jennifer's daughter.

"It's like we're missing a child or something, it's a weird thing. It's devastating, you know, it's just so painful, it really is," Christine said. "[My sister is] very sad … she feels horrible about this."

The box is described as being made of wood with designs of ducks and bunnies on it. The name "Sophie D. Brooks" is engraved on the side, alongside her birth and death date. The infant passed away at just 3 weeks old back in 2007.

"Jennifer's had her with her everywhere she goes, the whole time. She just wanted her to be buried with her, and it made sense to us. That's her only child," Christine said.

Jennifer Rucci and baby Sophie in 2007 Christine Rucci

She said they don't care about the items or who took them. They just want someone to return Sophie.

"I just know whoever took her didn't try to, they didn't know," Christine said. "I'm just hoping they have a heart and will return her."