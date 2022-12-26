These are the top 5 most common holiday dinner "disasters"
Hopefully you enjoyed a nice Christmas dinner. But disasters can happen when you're making a big meal.
A survey out of Great Britain shows the most common disasters.
At the top of the list is a burnt turkey, followed by undercooked roast or potatoes or forgetting the gravy.
Soggy vegetables and undercooked greens were also in the top five holiday dinner disasters.
