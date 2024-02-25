Watch CBS News
Sports

Theresa Schafzahl scores, Aerin Frankel has 41-save shutout as Boston beats Minnesota 2-0

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 25, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 25, 2024 01:15

Theresa Schafzahl and Gigi Marvin each scored a goal and Aerin Frankel had her first career shutout to help Boston beat Minnesota 2-0 Sunday.

Boston (6-4-2-0) has back-to-back wins following consecutive losses to New York and Ottawa last week. Frankel, who finished with a career-best 41 saves, has allowed one goal with 70 saves in wins over Ottawa on Wednesday and Minnesota.

Schafzahl opening the scoring midway through the second. Jamie Lee Rattray poked a pass ahead to Susanna Tapani who dropped it to Schafzahl for the back-hand finish with 11:21 left in the period.

Marvin scored an empty-netter, her first career goal, to make it 2-0 in the closing seconds.

Minnesota (5-4-3-0) has scored just one goal in back-to-back losses, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Montreal last Sunday.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 8:25 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.