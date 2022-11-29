There's a good chance you're overpaying at the gas pump

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've recently noticed a wide range in gas prices, you aren't alone.

Dan Smith, a WCCO viewer in Mankato, reached out to us after noticing gas in St. Peter, just 10 minutes from his home, was a whopping 80 cents a gallon cheaper.

No matter where you live, there's a good chance you are overpaying. Wholesale prices are plummeting.

A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station Joe Raedle / Getty Images

While some gas stations are passing those savings on to you, others are slowly lowering prices and seeing big margins.

That's led to a drastic difference in what drivers pay, and a chance for you to save $10 to $15 each time you fill up.

WCCO spoke with Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, to find out why this is all happening.

"There's a massive window of opportunity. The lowest-priced stations in the Twin Cities right now [are] $2.64. Some of the most expensive, nearly a dollar a gallon higher than that," DeHaan said. "So this is an uncharacteristically large difference between highs and lows, and the stations that are keeping their prices up, well, if consumers started avoiding those higher-price stations, we'd start to see more of a decline."

DeHaan recommends using his app GasBuddy, Google or Waze to find the cheapest prices near you.