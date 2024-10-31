At this western Minnesota ranch, a therapeutic horse riding program helps clients heal, gain confidence

Minnesota rodeo transforms into a therapy center for people with disabilities

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Western Minnesota has no shortage of horse farms and even rodeo stars.

But at "Hands and Hooves" at Lee Mar Ranch, the animals are used for something perhaps even more important.

Each year, the Western Fest rodeo at Lee Mar Ranch draws quite a crowd. But when the calf roping is done, and the crowds have left the ranch takes on a different tone. One centered on hands, hooves, and healing.

"Goose bumps. All the time, yeah. It's so fun, it's so rewarding," said Terry Irons, therapeutic riding coordinator.

People of all ages with physical, emotional, and mental challenges build strength and confidence while riding a horse.

"Since being a single mom I'm trying to find a way to walk through grief with your kids," said Tracy Wilson.

A year ago, Wilson's fiancé passed away. Not knowing how to help her kids, she discovered Lee Mar's horse therapy. And she's glad she did.

"It's therapy for all of us honestly. And I'm really grateful for this program," said Wilson.

Tenley Birhanzl, 12, is here for a different reason.

"She's non-verbal. We watch her eyes for communication," said Emily Evenson, Birhanzl's grandma.

Birhanzl has Angelman Syndrome which causes developmental disabilities. When she first began coming to the ranch with her grandma, it took five people to help her. But not anymore. Birhanzl is building strength with a smile.

"It's a blessing to be able to work with Tenley and watch all the development," said Evenson. "It's just been a Godsend all these years."

Perhaps nobody better understands what these families are going through than Jeremy Pauling. He's the board president of the Lee Mar Equine Center.

"I had a daughter and she passed away nine years ago," said Pauling.

His daughter Kaitlyn battled Batten's Disease. It slowly took away her motor skills. But Pauling believes some of those skills would temporarily come back when she was riding Baby, her beloved horse.

"It couldn't be explained, it was like - wow," said Pauling.

It's estimated that Lee Mar Ranch helps 45 kids a year with horse therapy. But Pauling believes they actually help 45 families. Because it's not just the kids who improve. It's the families too.

"Their smiles are what make us go," said Pauling. "Just seeing those kids smile says there's Kaitlyn up there on that horse smiling at me. Things like that do hit strong at the heart."

The Hands and Hooves program has about 40 volunteers and they provide therapy year-round, three days a week.