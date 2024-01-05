ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis says the Vatican's investigation into former Archbishop John Nienstedt is complete.

Eight years ago, Nienstedt resigned from his position amid allegations of covering up crimes of a pedophile priest at the church.

Current Archbishop Bernard Hebda, who assumed the role in 2015, released a statement Friday. Hebda says a Vatican investigation looked into all of the allegations and did not support finding that Nienstedt had committed any crimes. The Holy See deemed the allegations unfounded.

Hebda says he was told of several instances of "imprudent" actions from Nienstedt that were brought to light. He says the instances "either standing alone or taken together" did not warrant any further investigation or penal sanctions.

However, Pope Francis determined that several administrative actions would be imposed. These include Nienstedt not practicing ministry or living in the Province of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, which includes all of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Nienstedt will not be able to exercise ministry in any way outside of his diocese of residence "without the express authorization of the attendant Ordinary and only after the Dicastery for Bishops has been informed."

"It's just simply not enough," said Mike McDonnell, executive director of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests)

"The release of this information from the Vatican, it's really a slap in the face to victims all over. It simply says that, you know, your pain really just doesn't matter enough to us."

In an exclusive interview with WCCO Friday, whistleblower Jennifer Haselberger called the lack of transparency "frustrating."

"We have no information, no insight, no visibility into to anything. It's really just a lot of broad statements," she said . "Because it's not an exoneration, either. And I think it leaves more questions than answers."

One of those questions? What exactly were the "imprudent" actions, especially considering the severity of the claims against Nienstedt.

"If the results of a thorough investigation arethat he has done nothing wrong, then I would argue that he has the right for people to know that. So if that were the case, we've done a disservice to him," she said, quickly adding "If, in fact, as it seems that some things have been substantiated, I would think that the people involved in making those accusations would like to know what was substantiated and what was considered to not be substantiated, and what were the standards?'

"Historically, this is what the Catholic Church has done in their playbook," McDonnel said. "And that is to move them along, out of sight, out of mind, hope it goes away."

Nienstedt said in a statement that he has "fully cooperated" with all investigations into allegations against him and answered every question honestly and to the best of his recollection. He said he has asked the Holy See to clarify the "imprudent" actions he allegedly committed.

"I will heed the direction given to me by the Holy Father, which I have been following for the past seven years," Nienstedt said. "I am retired now so my ministry will continue to be limited. I am sorry for any pain experienced by anyone because of the allegations against me, and ask for your prayers for their healing."

Haselberger is also thinking of the people impacted.

"People suffered one way or the other. The people that brought the accusations, whether it was imprudent behavior or if it was something that did fall into canonical crime, people were hurt. The church was hurt," she said. "Let's keep all of them in mind and look for more ways that we can improve our systems, put pressure on those in authority, and truly create the safe environment that we need."