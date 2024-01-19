The U of M Dance Team goes viral and catches Aerosmith's attention

The U of M Dance Team brings home the National Title, Aerosmith takes notice

The U of M Dance Team brings home the National Title, Aerosmith takes notice

The U of M Dance Team brings home the National Title, Aerosmith takes notice

MINNEAPOLIS — The U of M Dance Team's impressive routines are hard to miss on social media these days. Especially the video where the team dances to Aerosmith's classic song, "Dream On."

"With the combination of the team's choreography and then just this epic song, it was just a really, really creative and impactful routine," said U of M assistant dance coach Tia Tumbleson.

The routine started as an idea to pay tribute to the team's first national championship when performed to that same song.

"Would it be crazy to do this, would it be like completely out of left field to bring this back for its 20th anniversary? And you know, we presented it to the seven seniors and they were like, Let's do it," Tumbleson said.

MORE NEWS: Staying alive in Minneapolis' latest homeless encampment

The routine ultimately earned the team's silver recognition. But the viral videos also got them recognized by Aerosmith. The legendary band reposted the video on social media to their millions of followers saying "dance on."

"What's crazy is that it's still having this amount of impact on people and then for the band itself to repost it," said U of M dancer Aubree Elste.

The dance team's internet fame now showing up in the real world.

I'm definitely noticing on campus, some students just coming up to us in class and being like, are you in the University Minnesota dance team?" Elste explained. "And it's just an honor to be able to say yes."