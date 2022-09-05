Watch CBS News
The top 3 foods that people think are better at restaurants than made at home

Are there certain foods you feel are better to get at a restaurant? A new survey suggests the top three dishes people think are better at a restaurant than at home.

Steak came in at number one on the list, followed by a breakfast favorite -- pancakes.

Salads round off the top three.

Some items that people thought were just as good if not better made at home than ordered at a restaurant included bacon and baked potatoes.

