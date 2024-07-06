The residents in Waterville are still cleaning up after the devastating flooding

Some homeowners are finally seeing the damage for the first time since the historic flooding

WATERVILLE, Minn. — Flood victims hauled another 100+ loads of debris to Waterville's community flood cleanup as homeowners got deeper inside their flood-ravaged homes.

"This is the first time we were able to haul anything physically and get rid of it," Pete Shutrop told WCCO News on Saturday. "It's a lot of work and it's sad."

Officials in Waterville say they are still in emergency mode, as the small town grapples with historic flooding.

"The worst thing was the smell," Renee Shutrop added. "You don't even realize the amount of mold and mildew that has grown in a matter of weeks. It's up the sides of the wall, it's on the furniture."

According to data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, most homeowners in Waterville don't have federal flood insurance and there's just 33 active policies in town. Local officials hope the disaster declarations will help the 95% of people who are uninsured.

The American Red Cross on Saturday held another disaster resource expo at The Villages, a non-profit events space in Waterville. The Red Cross, working in tandem with other organizations, provided meals and cleaning supplies.

They're also offering help with something intangible: emotional support.

"We've been passing out hugs anytime someone needs a hug or a shoulder to cry on," Villages owner MaryAnn Eich said. "They need a hug and a smile and a little bit of encouragement right now."

