The presents are open – and now the rush to return them is on

By Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. – The National Retail Federation says about one in six gifts is headed back to the shelves.

WCCO's Jonah Kaplan shares what shoppers need to know, and where you might have to pay extra to make an exchange.

Santa only booked a one-way trip around town. He's not coming back to pick up what you don't like or what doesn't fit.

Most shoppers expect to give their stuff to the cashier and then we get their money back or get a new product like magic. But they all go somewhere.  

Every 15-20 minutes, DICK'S Sporting Goods in Minnetonka sees another cart full of returns comes through to be processed. It's a big job, which DICK'S offers free of charge – but other retailers maintain that it hurts their bottom line too much, especially in light of the pandemic.

In 2021, the NRF estimates more than $760 billion in lost revenue was due in part to more than $200 billion in online returns.

New this year, CBS News confirms these retailers will charge a restocking fee between $4-$8 on some items.

Shoppers also need to look at return windows, so make the return sooner rather than, say, the spring.

DICK'S offers customers 90 days.

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 6:07 PM

