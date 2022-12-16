The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.

The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota.

"I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.

It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info.

"My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side of the street [laughs]!" Sutherland said.

"I saw some of the other neighbors out and just saw stuff that's not done yet and just helping out," said resident John Lown. "You can kinda call this the 'heart attack snow,' wet, and if I have a snow blower that can throw it rather than someone pushing it with a shovel, I'd rather help out.

Cleaning up snow can be hard work. It can be even harder if your equipment doesn't work. Fortunately, there are some easy ways to keep that from happening.

CBS

"The first snowfall's always the worst. The customers who haven't paid any attention to their snow blowers til they need it all of a sudden find out it's not gonna start, or whatever problems they're having," said John Stahley of Merriam Park Repair.

Stahley says with all the calls they're getting, it will be at least a week before they can get a broken snow blower back to you. And one thing is causing 90% of the repairs they're making.

"The ethanol that's in the gasoline we have today is poison for small engines. You want to get that out of there," he said. "Ethanol's an organic compound, so stuff grows in it, and being alcohol it attracts moisture so it grows even faster."

Ethanol-free gas is his big recommendation for snow blowers. Stahley also says if you are using one, make sure you know the area you're going to be clearing and that there isn't anything you shouldn't run over while cleaning up. That could lead to another costly repair.