The old Kmart on Lake Street in South Minneapolis will be demolished in the next few weeks

The City of Minneapolis is taking public input for the New Nicollet Project

What many consider a South Minneapolis eyesore will be torn down in a matter of weeks.

City officials, both past and present, gathered at the old Kmart near Lake and Nicollet Sunday morning, celebrating what they say is an impending demolition.

"This Kmart is coming down and Nicollet is opening back up," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

It's something Frey calls one of the worst urban planning decisions ever made.

"This is not an effort just of one administration, one council member, one resident or staff, this is a collective effort that is right now resulting in something incredible," said Frey.

"We're finally making this happen, it is going to transform this entire community," said Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins.

For 45 years, the Kmart has blocked traffic on Nicollet, while critics have said it disconnected the neighborhood.

"Hopefully we take this building down in the next few weeks," said Erik Hansen, director of Economic Policy & Development for the city.

Demolition efforts have been expedited due to the early morning fire on Oct. 20. The increased urgency stems from safety concerns, according to the city.

Mayor Frey said Sunday that the investigation into the fire is inconclusive and is closed.

City leaders said Nicollet should be reconstructed beginning in 2025. A mixed development project known as 'New Nicollet Redevelopment' will be finished a few years after that.

Several land and road configurations are being considered, with affordable housing, community centers and space for small businesses all in the works.

The city is accepting public input for the project through Nov. 15.

"I want you to picture the local entrepreneur that is running with a brilliant idea, that is setting up shop right on the presently clogged corridor," said Frey.