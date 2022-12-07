Watch CBS News
"The nation has taken notice": CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLISA miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.

CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs.

"We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done."  

"It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."

They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.

