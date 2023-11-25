Watch CBS News
Community Journalism

The Man-Up club is opening its doors with the aim to mentor youth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man Up Club aims to help young boys grow up into men of character
Man Up Club aims to help young boys grow up into men of character 05:13

MINNEAPOLIS — A new clubhouse in Minneapolis hopes to be a gathering spot for young African American men to be mentored. The Man-Up club opened it's doors Saturday in the North Loop area just outside of downtown.

The club focuses on academic discipline, building social and life skills as well as peer to peer accountability groups. Organizers say it's just not just a physical space, but a beacon of hope and inclusion.

"We're excited about young men coming in, getting of the streets and have something positive, constructive and inspirational outside of school," said owner and founder Korey Dean. 

Some of the programs will include fitness and music production. 

The Man-Up club will be open six days a week with mentoring sessions for boys on Tuesday and 18 to 24 year olds on Thursdays. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 7:00 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.