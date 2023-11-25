The Man-Up club is opening its doors with the aim to mentor youth

Man Up Club aims to help young boys grow up into men of character

MINNEAPOLIS — A new clubhouse in Minneapolis hopes to be a gathering spot for young African American men to be mentored. The Man-Up club opened it's doors Saturday in the North Loop area just outside of downtown.

The club focuses on academic discipline, building social and life skills as well as peer to peer accountability groups. Organizers say it's just not just a physical space, but a beacon of hope and inclusion.

"We're excited about young men coming in, getting of the streets and have something positive, constructive and inspirational outside of school," said owner and founder Korey Dean.

Some of the programs will include fitness and music production.

The Man-Up club will be open six days a week with mentoring sessions for boys on Tuesday and 18 to 24 year olds on Thursdays.