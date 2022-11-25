The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.

But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.

In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.

Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.

The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.