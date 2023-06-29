"The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz" exhibit opening at MN History Center in July

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota History Center in July will debut an exhibit featuring the state's most famous cartoonist and creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip, Charles Schulz.

Starting July 22 and ending a year later, "The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz" exhibit will teach visitors about the iconic cartoonist's personal history and the inspiration behind the characters, the Minnesota Historical Society announced Thursday. The interactive and family-friendly exhibit follows Schulz from his roots in Minnesota to his latter years in California.

1978: Portrait of American cartoonist Charles M Schulz (1922 - 2000), creator of the 'Peanuts' comic strip, sitting at his studio drawing table with a picture of his character Charlie Brown and some awards behind him. Schulz created the comic strip in 1950. Getty Images

Visitors can expect dozens of "Peanuts" comic strips with photographs, quotes, and "unique objects" from the Minnesota Historical Society that will aid in telling the story of the creation of the comic strip.

Schulz's iconic comic strip ran for five decades between 1950 and 2000. His work spawned movies and holiday specials that have brought joy to generations of readers and non-readers alike.

The comic strip is still featured in several newspapers across the country.