The last video store in Twin Cities prepares to close its doors in May

The last video store in Twin Cities prepares to close their doors in May

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – It came before Blockbuster and kept its doors open longer. Now, a Robbinsdale video store says it's time to roll their ending credits.

Video Universe, which sells VHS tapes, DVDs and Blu-rays, will close after nearly 40 years of business on May 31.

Until then, the store is selling all of their inventory, which includes some deals and marked-up rare finds.

Part of the success of Video Universe is the people who work there. Troy Rachey has been an employee for 29 years.

"I started when I was 15, actually. First job," said Rachey.

He didn't intend to work there that long, but there was something special about this place he couldn't let go of.

"You know the business world was always gonna be there after, but this job wasn't, and so I continued to ride the wave," said Rachey.

It's instant nostalgia when you walk through the doors of Video Universe. From the classics on the shelves, like "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," to the candy that has never been touch by inflation, still selling for 25 cents a piece.

"I guess this is about the last of the dinosaurs here," said Charles Thornton, a loyal customer.

The store is closing because the owner is ready to retire, and couldn't find another buyer to continue operations.

"It'll make me sad that the next generation won't see what a video store is like," said Rachey.

That's true, unless parents enlighten their kids before this place closes.

"My dad would just come here sometimes to get movies that we couldn't get on streaming or anything," said Henrik Sewalson, who explored the shelves of the video store on Monday with his little sister, Sylvia.

Their parents taught them all about the joys of a physical movie, and it seems an appreciation for a video store can be passed down.

"It's so awesome just to go here sometimes and just see all the old movies from when we were not even born," said Henrik.

They are only selling movies at this point. There are no more rentals, unless you already had an account.