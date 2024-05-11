The Hopkins girls Lacrosse team rallies around Lauren Olson, months after a terrible accident

Team rallies around teen who was seriously injured in crash

Team rallies around teen who was seriously injured in crash

HOPKINS, Minn. — Lacrosse games mean a little more for the Hopkins girl's team.

"We are playing this season for her because we know she wishes she could," said Avery Shaw.

Instead of facing off on the field—number 51 is on the sidelines recovering.

"It's been amazing to have Lauren back," said one of her teammates.

Two months ago, Lauren Olson was making a left turn on Highway 7 in Minnetonka when she was blindsided and struck by a driver without a license who blew threw a red light.

Olson underwent several surgeries and was put in an induced coma to let her brain heal.

Yet she has made a remarkable recovery.

"We all know she's the strongest girl ever but to see her pull through like this and recover so fast has been amazing," said Tori Katzenmeyer.

Co-captain Ella Perry says Olson is already stepping up.

"She's still just a big part of the team," says Ella Perry, co-captain of the Hopkins Lacrosse team.

Quickly becoming an honorary coach for the goalies.

"Lauren has come in and helped coach them and tell them what to do and help them so that's cool to see," said Tori.

But her teammates want the driver to be held accountable.

A search warrant shows investigators requested a blood sample from that driver because the man could not speak or walk. They say the tests showed his blood-alcohol-level was zero and investigators say are still waiting on the crash reconstruction.

He has not been charged.

"I feel like something should happen he shouldn't get off like that, it's just really sad," said Ella.

But there's a good that trumps it all, that is a family back together again.