The fight to keep Apple Valley's Redwood Pool afloat

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – A beloved community swimming pool could be sunk.

Apple Valley's Redwood Pool could get torn down if voters pass a referendum to improve the city's parks.

The pool is one of the only community pools still open in the south metro, but being decades old, city leaders aren't sure how much longer it will last.

"The mechanicals of the pool are at a stage where they need to be replaced because parts can't be found for them any longer," said Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson. "The pool shell itself does not leak, but again it's 58 years old. And so it's just a matter of time before something starts to happen to it that's gonna cause us to have to replace it completely."

In lieu of the pool, city leaders are proposing an inclusive playground and splash pad in lieu of the pool, but some community members are working to change that plan.

"The thing about a splash pad is it's only good for younger children," DeAnna Larson said. "And here at the pool we have grandparents coming in with their grandchildren, teens and tweens, they don't enjoy a splash pad anymore. We want to see a place where everybody can come and enjoy."

Some neighbors started a SAVE REDWOOD POOL Facebook page and created a petition. Larson is helping the cause by gathering signatures.

"We go to city council and have our voice heard there and we hope to see some changes in the proposal for Redwood Park that includes the pool, not excludes the pool," she said.

Alongside her, is Tracy McCrory.

"You can see all the people who are enjoying the pool exactly as it stands right now," McCrory said. "We just need to invest in it to keep it maintained. It's older. It's getting to end of life is what the parks department has shared and that's understandable. But why isn't there an option to update and keep it as a viable option in this community?"

CBS

So far, the group has gathered more than 1,000 signatures. The group says there's not a lot of options in the south metro. Farmington's pool closed a few years ago and the other closest ones are in Northfield, Bloomington and Richfield.

"It's shocking the amount of people who come as far aways as Eden Prairie or downtown Minneapolis because there just aren't pools like this around," McCrory said.

City leaders say the pool is at the end of its useful life – and thought the referendum would bring an opportunity to do something different. Especially since there's already another community pool in town: The Apple Valley Family Aquatic Center.

"There's a number of improvements that we need to make across the city. The last time the city of Apple Valley made a significant investment in its park system was in 2007," Carlson said.

But neighbors say with a $5 entry at Redwood, the price can't be beat.

"The Family Aquatic Center has a lot more perks, but you also pay for it," Larson said. "For me, I mean I have four children. To bring them all to the Aquatic Center, I can send them to the pool three times for the cost of going to the water park."

"Most families can't afford to take six people to the pool for $10 at all the other pools," said mom of five Sarah Whitney.

According to Carlson, it could cost up to $6.5 million to rebuild the pool.

"I think the community would be willing to invest in it if they knew they were going to lose it," McCrory said.

With the upcoming referendum, Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Department has listed plans for each park. It's looking for community feedback.

Advocates for the pool need to turn all petition forms in by Wednesday morning. The next city council meeting is Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. and several pool advocates plan to be there.