As the leaves change, the fall season brings in billions annually to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The air is crisp, pumpkins are in season, and the leaves are changing. That can only mean one thing: fall in Minnesota.

"I love the change of the leaves and how beautiful it is," smiled Erin Neary, a Minnesota native.

Fall transitions Minnesotans from summer to winter, all while giving us a beautiful show of red, yellow, and orange leaves. A show many stop and snap a photo of or to soak it in and get away from the hustle and bustle.

"You can just sit in a bench, look around, take a breath and think about the years that gone by," Neary said.

"I would encourage Minnesotans, this is yours, state parks are yours and belong to you," Governor Tim Walz said.

With the scenic views of Afton State Park behind them, Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan explained how important this industry is.

"It is a huge economic driver in our state, $10 billion a year business," Walz explained.

This year, Walz signed $150 million into law to create more opportunities for Minnesotans to enjoy a world-class outdoor recreation system.

Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen said that will go towards upgrading state park facilities, public water accesses, fish hatcheries and the overall experience.

"We are really excited to see those investments come to life over the next few years," Strommen said.

For Elisha Laubacher, this investment is important for future generations. "We're lucky to live in a state that is investing," she smiled.

The state is working to make Minnesota a top 10 state for outdoor recreation.