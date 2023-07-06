The Eagles' final tour to stop at Xcel Energy Center in November, with Steely Dan as opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Eagles are bringing that peaceful easy feeling one last time to St. Paul this fall.

On Thursday, the iconic rock band announced that after more than a half-century of touring, the band will be hanging it up after "The Long Goodbye" tour.

Thirteen shows have been announced so far. The first set of dates will begin at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 7.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will travel to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, Nov. 7. It's the last stop of the dates announced, but the tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Fellow Hall of Famers Steely Dan will be opening the shows.

Tickets go on sale on July 14 at 10 a.m.

The Eagles have played more than 1,000 concerts around the world since the formation of the band in the early-1970s. The band's most well-known songs include "Hotel California" and "Take It Easy."

The band's co-lead singer and frontman Glenn Frey died in 2016. His son, Deacon Frey, now tours with the band.

Band statement on final tour

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on." With love and gratitude, The Eagles