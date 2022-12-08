"The Dude" hosts game-time show for Children's Minnesota patients

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some TV can be a nice break from reality, and that's certainly the case for kids at Children's Minnesota. A show on the hospital's internal TV channel helps them smile when they're there.

Six-year-old Flin can finally enjoy his own room after being at Children's doing a nearly year-long chemo and radiation treatment. While he lost his hair during treatment, he never lost his sense of humor.

"I'm rich ... just kidding," he said.

His wit is something that stood out to the host of the hospital internal TV channel, Star Studios. Known to Flin and all the other kids as "The Dude," he's been entertaining patients since 2007. Sometimes the patients entertain him too. The Dude and Flin instantly bonded.

"There are kids like Flin that you don't forget," The Dude said. "I like that he's really funny. His spirit was just undeniable and that's so inspiring to me."

The most recent show The Dude hosted was a puppy party. Moments like that help give children a chance to break away from the realities they're dealing with.

"The Dude made me feel happier than usual 'cause I did not want to go to the hospital and stuff," Flin said.

While the patients face a lot of unknowns, they can always count on The Dude to never say goodbye.

"We always say, '#later byeeee," The Dude said.

It was something the two said to each other when Flin's scans showed no sign of disease.

Families at Children's Minnesota never get billed for the entertainment services The Dude provides. It's all thanks to donations. Thursday is Give to the Kids day at Children's Minnesota, where your donations will be matched up to $25,000.