"The Carp Who Would Not Quit" showcases Japanese, Okinawan fables of perseverance

MINNEAPOLIS — This weekend the Children's Theatre Company debuts a new show with a cast and director all the way from a Hawaii theatre.

"The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories" showcases tales from playwright Reiko Ho's upbringing, "based on the golden koi who swims up the waterfall and through his perseverance becomes a dragon." The Japanese and Okinawan stories are a love letter to her childhood.

Ho is a 4th generation Japanese American from Hawaii.

"We are all from Honolulu Theatre," she explained "so we're happy to bring some of our Hawaii flavor to the Cargill state."

The show combines Japanese language and stories that double as lessons fit for the youngest of audiences.

"I think celebrating our cultural stories creates compassion and empathy," said Ho. "They impart lessons of kindness, perseverance, selflessness, and bravery.

Company actor Matt Mazzella narrates the show, and creates beautiful music throughout. He said he learned all the instruments for the part. For the other two cast members, who manipulate inventive puppets and props, you could argue their voice acting is musical in a way.

"We're so thrilled to be bringing this cultural story to Minnesota," said Ho. "We think its important to share that."

The show runs through Feb. 18 at the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $15. You can order them online or by calling the theater. This show is a good one for young kids.