Actors bring "The Buddha Prince" to life in Minneapolis park

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota has the second-largest Tibetan community in the U.S., with New York having the largest.

And this weekend, there's a play to honor the world's most famous Tibetan. And, there's a unique reason this show requires walking shoes.

It's a professional production. But this theater has a dirt and grass floor. Markell Kiefer is the director and producer of "The Buddha Prince," By bringing the story outdoors it's a chance to bring the community into nature."

And at Washburn Fair Oaks Park, the performers have the community on their feet. There are three different sets and audience members walk from set to set to set.

"It brings the audience on a journey through nature, telling a story of someone's life journey, and this is the life story of his Holiness the Dalai Lama," Kiefer said.

It's a story that is especially sacred to Tenzin Ngawang, a Minnesotan whose parents are from Tibet, and like the Dalai Lama, fled to India. He is an adult cast member with a large cast of youth.

CBS

"For the kids around here it's like seeing two different cultures basically keeping everything in balance," Ngawang said.

Balance, and focus.

"It feels it is very important in this time in this era to spread as much as his teaching, which is kindness, compassion, truth," Ngawang said. "So it feels like these are things in general we as human beings need to know."

TigerLion Arts and the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota are putting on the play for the next several weekends, in hopes of entertaining and enlightening.

"A lot of people know who he is, kind of what he stands for, compassion, kindness, respect for all life, but they don't necessarily know where he comes from and what his story is," Kiefer said.

So from the birth of His Holiness, to leadership over his country, to fleeing to a new one – the audience is truly included on this journey towards peace.

The Buddha Prince

starts this Friday night at the park in front of the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Tickets are $25 for adults, and free for kids under 12.