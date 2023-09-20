Tettegouche State Park voted as top "hidden gem" to see fall foliage
SILVER BAY, Minn. -- A recent survey found that Tettegouche State Park is ranked as a top hidden gem to see fall foliage in Minnesota.
Out of a 150 best state parks to visit during the fall, Tettegouche ranked 113th nationally. Just behind it is Whitewater State Park in Altura, coming in at No. 145.
Tettegouche and Whitewater are ranked amongst good company, including other hidden gems like Sterling Forest State Park in New York (ranked No. 1), Mount Greylock State Reservation in Massachusetts (ranked No. 4) and Bear Creek Lake State Park and High Bridge Trail State Park in Virginia (ranked No. 3 and No. 6 respectively).
Mixbook, a photo book brand, carried out the survey. Approximately 3,000 people participated in the survey.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.