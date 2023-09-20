Tettegouche State Park voted as top "hidden gem" to see fall foliage

Drought, and other weather oddities will make for unique fall color season

SILVER BAY, Minn. -- A recent survey found that Tettegouche State Park is ranked as a top hidden gem to see fall foliage in Minnesota.

Baptism River into Lake Superior, Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Out of a 150 best state parks to visit during the fall, Tettegouche ranked 113th nationally. Just behind it is Whitewater State Park in Altura, coming in at No. 145.

Tettegouche and Whitewater are ranked amongst good company, including other hidden gems like Sterling Forest State Park in New York (ranked No. 1), Mount Greylock State Reservation in Massachusetts (ranked No. 4) and Bear Creek Lake State Park and High Bridge Trail State Park in Virginia (ranked No. 3 and No. 6 respectively).

Fallen autumn leaves lay on a forest road in the Greylock State Reservation, Massachusetts. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Mixbook, a photo book brand, carried out the survey. Approximately 3,000 people participated in the survey.