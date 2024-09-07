Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Temperatures return to the 80's at the beginning of next week

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Sept. 7, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — Today's beautiful fall-like temperatures won't last much longer, as we're projected to return to the 80's by next week.

21d2cbfdfaee43dc0f697b92380f60bf.jpg

Today will be a clear, calm and cool start to the weekend. High pressure will continue to build as the weekend continues, keeping things dry, quiet and comfy.

Temperatures will get as low as the 30s and 40s overnight, the coldest since late May, before warming up to about 70 in the afternoon. 

With more sunshine tomorrow, temps continue to rebound reaching the upper 70s Sunday.

d286f50b3ac5466aa07c190b64823c70.jpg

By next week, we're back in the 80s.The next chance for rain won't be until next weekend.  

Winds will pick up on Tuesday with gusts pushing 30mph. 

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

