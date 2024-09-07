Temperatures return to the 80's at the beginning of next week

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Sept. 7, 2024

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Sept. 7, 2024

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Sept. 7, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Today's beautiful fall-like temperatures won't last much longer, as we're projected to return to the 80's by next week.

Today will be a clear, calm and cool start to the weekend. High pressure will continue to build as the weekend continues, keeping things dry, quiet and comfy.

Temperatures will get as low as the 30s and 40s overnight, the coldest since late May, before warming up to about 70 in the afternoon.

With more sunshine tomorrow, temps continue to rebound reaching the upper 70s Sunday.

By next week, we're back in the 80s.The next chance for rain won't be until next weekend.

Winds will pick up on Tuesday with gusts pushing 30mph.