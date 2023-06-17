Teens attempting carjacking break elderly woman's arm in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- An elderly woman is recovering after police say a group of five teenagers tried to steal her car from inside her own garage.

The incident happened Tuesday in Golden Valley. Investigators say the woman was watering her lawn when the group approached her home on Westchester Circle.

She tried to close her garage door, but the teenagers got in the way.

Police say they demanded the woman hand over her keys and pushed her to the ground - breaking her arm. When she started yelling for help, they took off without her car.

"The shameless act of violence is very sick and disturbing to me. We're working with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office to develop leads, and we're going to find these suspects," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said.

Police are still searching for them.