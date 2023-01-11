Teens arrested for shooting at people in Duluth skywalk with pellet guns

DULUTH, Minn. -- Three teens were arrested Wednesday in Duluth for allegedly shooting at people with pellet guns in the skywalk.

The Duluth Police Department says officers were dispatched to a report of three individuals with a gun in the stairwell of the skywalk shortly before 10 a.m.

Officers were able to locate three boys, one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, and detain them without incident, seizing three pellet guns.

The teens are pending charges of second-degree riot.