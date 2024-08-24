Teen 4-Hers have 8 days to bring an arts performance to life, learning lessons along the way

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A week before the Minnesota State fair begins, story, song and dance come together on stage inside the 4-H building after just 8 days.

Teen 4-Hers from across Minnesota write, build sets, make costumes, run music and tech, and rehearse this year's state fair Arts-In musical, "Wonder Full."

"We just cram it all in, work really hard, have some fun," said Kirstin Delp, Minnesota 4-H State Arts-In Director.

Delp has directed the show at the state fair for over 20 years and she performed on the same stage as a student participant in the 80s.

There are 51 4Hers participating in Arts-In this year representing 18 different counties and all levels of experience. A couple members of the band have just started playing instruments.

Our bass player has never played an instrument, he doesn't read music but he said on his registration form that he wanted to learn how to play bass guitar and we had a need and so we decided to teach him," said Delp.

While the performers and band rehearse, Delp's daughter Johanna is hard at work with a needle in her hand.

This is her final year of Arts-In.

"The first day I'm always a little nervous. How are we going to make this many costumes," said Johanna Delp.

She's improved on a lot of skills during her five years of Arts-In.

"Communication and public speaking. If you asked me even just last year, I probably would say no to being interviewed like this but it's my last year and I think that I've grown so much and my confidence and all that I was up for the challenge," said Johanna Delp.

Johanna's teammates also point to the soft skills they're picking up and the safety to be yourself.

"I've gotten pretty good at teaching and my patience has always been expanded," said Joshua Nicholson.

"Everybody here is like a small community," said Xiaomi Hollins.

Important lessons these teens will take with them into adulthood.

"Along the way we're teaching about leadership, about teamwork, and about goal setting. Those are things that some people go on in the arts, but some people just take one of those pieces and live that out in their own lives," said Kirstin Delp.

The 4-H Arts-In musical is performed 3 to 4 times daily in the 4-H building during the Minnesota State Fair.