Teenager sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for violent carjacking

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager who pleaded guilty to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis last June has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Court documents say on June 9, 2022, then-18-year-old Shamir Black, of Minneapolis, pistol-whipped a woman who refused to turn over her car keys along the 2500 block of Marshall Street Northeast.

Black assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.

Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.

Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April.

In September 2022, Black pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and admitted to being involved in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.

Black was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.