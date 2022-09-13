Teenager killed in crash with dump truck near Mankato

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A teenager has died from injuries she suffered in a crash with a dump truck in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Monday afternoon in Le Ray Township, which is about 10 miles east of Mankato. The truck was driving eastbound on Highway 14 when the 33-year-old driver tried to turn onto northbound County Road 17, colliding with an SUV driven by Gabriela Rose Hebl, 16.

Hebl was transported by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, where she later died.

The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing seat belts.