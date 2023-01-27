Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.

Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.