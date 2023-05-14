Teenage playwright, director debuts musical at Blue Water Theatre Company

WAYZATA, Minn. -- A local playwright is taking her work to the stage this weekend. Along with the show debut, Talia Segal is also making her directing debut.

Meet Talia Segal. She's a 16-year-old actor at Blue Water Theatre Company in Wayzata, but that's not all.

She's adding more titles to her byline: playwright and director.

"There's so much more to do," Segal said. "When you're acting, yeah, you gotta worry about memorization and figuring out your blocking, but when you're directing you have to figure that out for everybody and also manage all the behind the scenes stuff."

Talia Segal CBS News

Segal's spent the last four-and-a-half years writing "Dimensions: The Musical."

"I feel nervous but also really excited. I've been working on this for a long time and its finally happening," she said.

And now her work is coming to life on stage.

"Some parts are really stressful but a lot of times it's really fun. Actually getting to be in the position of the director is a really fun, awesome experience," Segal said.

It's an awesome experience for the cast, too.

"It's the first show you've really been in where everything is brand new and it's just been done for the first time, so it's really cool to see everything come together," one actor said.

And it won't be her last show. This young thespian is already working on her next big hit.

"Just go for it," Segal said. "Try your best. You might jut hit a breakthrough and be able to do something."

You can catch the last performance of "Dimensions: The Musical" Sunday at 2 p.m. It's playing at the Blue Water Theatre in Wayzata. Tickets are $5.