Teenage girl missing from Bigfork since Saturday

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

BIGFORK, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alissa Plieseis left her home in Bigfork around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and hasn't been seen since, according to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

Plieseis is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Alissa Plieseis Itasca County Sheriff's Office

She was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans when she left her home on foot, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Plieseis is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477.

Anthony Bettin
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 10:55 AM CDT

