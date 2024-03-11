Teenage girl missing from Bigfork since Saturday

BIGFORK, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alissa Plieseis left her home in Bigfork around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and hasn't been seen since, according to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office.

Plieseis is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Alissa Plieseis Itasca County Sheriff's Office

She was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans when she left her home on foot, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Plieseis is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477.