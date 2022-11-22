Watch CBS News
Teenage driver shot before crashing into Woodbury garage, 2 suspects sought

By WCCO Staff

WOODBURY, Minn. – A teenage driver was shot and then crashed his vehicle through a residential garage in Woodbury late Monday afternoon.

City officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Lake View Drive at about 4:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting and crash.

A boy was found inside a vehicle with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," along with another teenage boy who was not hurt.

Two suspects, who police say knew the two teens inside the vehicle, are said to have fled the area on foot after the shooting. A "disagreement" preceded the shooting.

Officials describe both suspects as "Black males." One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had white text on the back, along with gray paints, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern. The other suspect wore a black puffer jacket, dark athletic pants with white stripes, and white shoes.

The shooting led Washington County officials to put out a "CodeRed emergency call" that advised area residents to shelter in place. 

Officials say there is no longer any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 8:25 PM

