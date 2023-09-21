Teenage boy shot several times in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A teenage boy was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul.

Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West in the city's North End neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m.

WCCO

The victim was soon found at a nearby residence, suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and torso. He is being treated at Regions Hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating, and no one is in custody.