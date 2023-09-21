Watch CBS News
Crime

Teenage boy shot several times in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 20, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 20, 2023 01:01

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A teenage boy was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul.

Police say officers were called to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West in the city's North End neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m. 

inx-st-paul-shooting-maryland-and-arundel-092023-1.jpg
WCCO

The victim was soon found at a nearby residence, suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and torso. He is being treated at Regions Hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating, and no one is in custody.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 9:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.