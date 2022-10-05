Watch CBS News
Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.

According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. 

The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.

