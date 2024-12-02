1 teen, 1 woman dead after Prius collides with straight truck in Stearns County

ALBANY, Minn. — A 15-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman are dead after a crash in Stearns County Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Albany.

A 42-year-old Minneapolis woman was driving a Toyota Prius on the interstate when she hit the rear end of an International straight truck, according to the agency.

The woman, identified as Sarah Jones, and 15-year-old Kale Olson, a Minneapolis girl riding in the Prius, died in the crash. The agency says both people were not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old Minneapolis man, was uninjured.