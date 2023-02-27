Watch CBS News
Teen driver strikes pedestrian in St. Cloud parking lot, leads police on chase

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A teenage driver was taken into custody after allegedly striking a pedestrian in a parking lot before leading police on a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. in a Target parking lot along Lincoln Avenue Southwest.

Investigators say the driver, who was in a Volkswagen Passat, also struck at least two vehicles in the lot along with the victim, a 29-year-old man who was taken to the hospital but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver continued along Lincoln Avenue at a high rate of speed. Ultimately, the driver did stop. He was described as an 18-year-old man.

Investigators believe that the driver was under the influence, as he appeared impaired.

The 18-year-old was taken to Benton County Jail, and police anticipate he will face charges of second-degree assault with a vehicle, criminal vehicular operation, hit and run, driving while intoxicated, and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

