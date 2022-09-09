Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen killed and 3 hurt in separate, yet simultaneous, north Minneapolis shootings

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Gun violence persists in north Minneapolis as advocates push back
Gun violence persists in north Minneapolis as advocates push back 02:21

MINNEAPOLIS – A 16-year-old boy is dead and three others are hurt following two separate shootings that happened simultaneously Thursday evening in north Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

They arrived to find the young victim, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. He is the city's 61st homicide victim of 2022. Police say several houses and vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

raw-thu-plymouth-ave-shooting-mjc-1.jpg
CBS


Also at 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a triple shooting at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North, which is about a mile northeast of the other crime scene.

Police say "two males" and "one female" suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say it's not clear if the two shootings are linked. No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on these shootings can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 10:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.