Teen killed and 3 hurt in separate, yet simultaneous, north Minneapolis shootings

MINNEAPOLIS – A 16-year-old boy is dead and three others are hurt following two separate shootings that happened simultaneously Thursday evening in north Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

They arrived to find the young victim, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. He is the city's 61st homicide victim of 2022. Police say several houses and vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Also at 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a triple shooting at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North, which is about a mile northeast of the other crime scene.

Police say "two males" and "one female" suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police say it's not clear if the two shootings are linked. No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information on these shootings can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).