Team USA fans gather at Allianz Field to watch the World Cup

ST. PAUL, Minn. – It wasn't a win, but it wasn't a loss either. The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team tied with Wales, 1-1, on Monday.

Team USA got a point on the board early, causing an eruption of cheering at the Brew Hall at Allianz Field. But some fans remained skeptical of the lead.

"I'm a Minnesota sports fan, you never get too relaxed here," said fan India Burton.

Her skepticism was warranted after Wales tied it up to end with a draw, but the real win was the atmosphere at Allianz Field, with dozens turning out to watch Team USA.

"I didn't know how many people were going to come. Like it's a Monday. Like, are people going to miss work for this?" Burton said.

In true Minnesota fashion, many enjoyed the summer sport in the snow.

"Great day to be outside with all these people," said fan Paul Onkka.

"I agree. This is always in the summertime, normally. The World Cup is a summer thing, but I love it," said fan Blake Onkka.

Allianz Field actually played a role in Team USA qualifying for the cup, when they played there back in February. So for Manny Lagos, the Chief Soccer officer of the Minnesota United, it felt only right to welcome fans back here to cheer them on in Qatar.

"This stadium has been kind of a beacon to show how great Minnesota soccer is and where Minnesota soccer's growing, and I think the fans coming out to support, it just reminds me that we're not just Minnesota now, we're celebrating U.S. soccer," Lagos said.

These fans are hoping for victories in the next two matches against England on Friday and Iran on Tuesday

"I can't think of a better place to be," Burton said.

Team USA still has two more chances to move onto the next round. The games will be streamed live at the Allianz Brew Hall as long as Team USA remains in the tournament.

It's free to attend, but know that the busier it gets, the more likely you'll be watching outside -- so dress warm!