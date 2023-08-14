Teacher Resource Center in Roseville opens Monday to supply educators for upcoming school year

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The Teacher Resource Center opened on Monday for the 2023-2024 school year.

The organization has resource centers throughout the country, one of which is in Roseville.

Teachers who work in a school where 50% or more of the students are enrolled in the national lunch program can qualify to get free school supplies from the resource centers.

READ MORE: Back-to-school shoppers in Minnesota may be eligible for thousands in tax benefits

Last year, supplies from the warehouse went to 83,000 students in Minnesota.

This year the resource center is expecting a 66% increase in teachers utilizing the warehouse.

The teacher resource center in Roseville serves educators in Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott and Dakota counties.

The resource center provides on average $540 in free supplies and resources per each teacher shopping trip.

Shopping is ongoing throughout the school year by appointment. They're also accepting donations from companies and anyone who has unused items.

If teachers are looking to schedule an appointment, they can email Educators@kinf.org.

For more information, click here.