Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce again as "Eras Tour" movie debuts

Taylor Swift traded her movie premiere's red carpet for red Kansas City Chiefs gear Thursday night as the singer-songwriter cheered on tight end Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champions once again.

Swift was seen rooting for Kansas City from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce's mother Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In Los Angeles the night before, Swift attended the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," bringing her wildly successful concert tour to movie theater audiences nationwide this weekend.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Lyndsay Bell, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift celebrate during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Thursday night's matchup between the Chiefs and the visiting Denver Broncos was Swift's second time at Arrowhead for an NFL game this season after she was in attendance for Kansas City's win over the Chicago Bears last month at Kelce's invitation. Some Swifties were also among the Arrowhead crowd: A young fan in a Chiefs jersey was photographed holding a sign saying, "Here 4 Tay Tay."

A young Taylor Swift fan holds a sign that says, "Here 4 Tay Tay," before an AFC West matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 12, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 11-year NFL veteran invited the superstar to Arrowhead after he couldn't give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number when she performed at the stadium over the summer. The two were seen after the Bears game, and Swift went to New Jersey to watch the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets the following week, fueling speculation that the two stars are dating.

Last week, Kelce said he felt "even more on top of the world" than after winning the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, he said he was embracing the "chaos" from all the attention.

Taylor Swift looks on before a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"Knowing that everybody is looking at the Kansas City Chiefs and then you add the madness that's going on out here in the world, it's a whole lot of fun for me right now," Kelce told Thursday Night Football broadcaster Amazon Prime, according to the Reuters news agency.

The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 19-8, improving their record to 5-1.