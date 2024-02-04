Taylor Swift announces new album "The Tortured Poets Department" during Grammy acceptance speech

Taylor Swift announced Sunday night that she is dropping a new studio album on April 19.

Swift revealed she's releasing "The Tortured Poets Department" during her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards for best pop vocal album, which she won for "Midnights."

Swift posted a black and white album cover on her Instagram immediately after her speech, alongside what appeared to be handwritten lyrics that read: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink."

"All's fair in love and poetry..." the note added. "Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

Swift announced her last brand new (rather than re-recorded) album, "Midnights," as she accepted video of the year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my new album comes out Oct. 21," said Swift in Aug. 2022 after she won the show's top prize for her project "All Too Well: The Short Film" (10 minute version). "I will tell you more at midnight."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.