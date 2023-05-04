Taye Diggs guest stars on "S.W.A.T." on Friday, May 5 Taye Diggs guest stars on "S.W.A.T." on Friday, May 5 01:33

In "All that Glitters," following a string of violent home robberies, the team rushes to stop a crew targeting elderly victims.

Also, Hondo's longtime friend and former Marine squad leader Danny Wright (guest star Taye Diggs) turns to Hondo for help when his daughter goes missing, on "S.W.A.T.," Friday, May 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Series star Jay Harrington directs.

WRITTEN BY: Ryan Keleher

DIRECTED BY: Jay Harrington