Tavern on Grand in St. Paul to close after nearly 35 years

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Another business along Grand Avenue in St. Paul will be closing in the coming months.

On Thursday, Tavern on Grand announced on Facebook that it will be closing its doors in early June.

The restaurant is known for its walleye and homemade meals and has been open for nearly 35 years.

"This could have only been accomplished with the love and support of our customers, community, and staff," the restaurant said in the social media post. "We are thankful to have been like a home to many over the years with memories to last several lifetimes."

In 2012, WCCO did a Best of Minnesota story on the restaurant, which won "best walleye dinner in Minnesota." 

First published on January 18, 2024 / 8:25 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

