Task force: Litchfield man crashed after leading police on chase, found with dozens of fentanyl pills

LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A drug and gang task force in central Minnesota says a 39-year-old man is in custody after a police pursuit last week.

According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, agents with the task force were conducting surveillance on a residence in Litchfield on Friday, with the intent to execute a narcotics-related search warrant.

Before the search warrant was executed, the suspect was seen leaving the residence in a vehicle. When Litchfield police attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled. The pursuit went just over a mile before the suspect crashed.

The 39-year-old male suspect was arrested on fleeing and controlled substances charges, officials said.

When the search warrant was executed, officials found around 50 fentanyl pills, over 10 ounces of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash "believed to be the proceeds from drug sales," according to officials.

The task force was assisted by Litchfield police and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.