Target offers four weeks of early Black Friday deals

MINNEAPOLIS — Trick or treating hasn't happened yet, but some shoppers and retailers are thinking ahead to the holiday season.

Target announced its offering four weeks of early Black Friday Deals Sunday. From now until Black Friday, each week will offer deals and discounts on different items sold online and in store at Target. Throughout the next month, consumers can save on tens of thousands of items.

"They're at Christmas already and I'm like, 'I love it!'" Amber Halbach said. "I'm completely for it, yeah."

With each new week, the Minnesota based retail giant will offer new deals. Deals for the week are announced on Sundays and run through the following Saturday. Oct. 29 through Nov. 4 offers 50% off select Sony headphones, 40% off kitchen appliances like KitchenAid and Ninja, deals on videogames, toys and more.

"I think it gives opportunity for people to think about what they're getting for folks. After working retail at Kohl's and Walmart and other things like that and see the mass return," Target shopper Audra Gehler said. "It gives a little thought to what you could get for a person. And also, you're not breaking the bank!"

Target is once again offering a holiday price match guarantee. Meaning if you buy a something at the store and the price of that item drops later in the season, the retailer will allow you to take it back and match the price. Shoppers can price match until Dec. 24.