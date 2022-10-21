Target locks toiletries in cases at downtown store to prevent organized crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're shopping for toiletries at the Minneapolis downtown Target, you might need to find an attendant to help you.

Chad Scharnberg is a weekly shopper at the downtown Target at 9th and Nicolett. He says he's been pleased with the added security outside, but wasn't prepared for the extra layer of protection inside - common toiletries stacked in locked cabinets.

"I don't like it, but I understand why they're doing it," Scharnberg said.

If you visit Target in downtown Minneapolis, you will find common toiletries are locked up. CBS

"We take a multi-layered approach to combatting theft, which includes in-store technology, training for store leaders and security team members, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies as well as retail trade associations. On a limited basis, we also employ theft-deterrent merchandising strategies, such as locking cases, for categories that are prone to theft," Target said in a statement to WCCO.

The retail industry is battling what's being called organized retail crime - thieves running off with everything on the shelf, then turning around and selling the products online.

"The problem now is it's a low-risk, high-reward crime. We've got to get a better balance and make it harder to sell product online," said Jason Brewer with the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Target and many other retailers are now asking Congress to get involved to add those checks and balances.

According to Minneapolis Police, off-duty officers working for Target have called on-duty police 96 times this year to report thefts.